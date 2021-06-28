American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $13.73

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.15. American Well shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 24,313 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,274 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,340. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Well by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

