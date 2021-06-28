Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

