Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 24,338 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $23,200,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $18,270,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

