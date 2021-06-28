Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.00. Lufax shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 85,893 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

