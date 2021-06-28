Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 90.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PSCF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $61.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
