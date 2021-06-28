Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 90.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSCF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.