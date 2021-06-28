Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Declines By 98.8%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLC stock remained flat at $$5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,280. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $248.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

