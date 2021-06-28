First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of MCEF remained flat at $$21.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
