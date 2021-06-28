First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of MCEF remained flat at $$21.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.57% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

