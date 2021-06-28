FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

