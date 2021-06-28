FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 555,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,107,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.