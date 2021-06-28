SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 21,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

