ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $650.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,974 shares of company stock worth $49,556,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.