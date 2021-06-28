Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,141. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

