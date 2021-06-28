Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 74,715 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 492.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.36% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,192.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,355 in the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,750. The company has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

