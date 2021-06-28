Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,869 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Amazon.com Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,326,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.11. 1,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,666. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.