Globeflex Capital L P Increases Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 254.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 44.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 182.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.41. 1,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $140.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

