Phala Network (PHA) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $119.64 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00618411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

