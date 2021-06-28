Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

