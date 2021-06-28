Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000.

VOO stock opened at $393.50 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $393.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

