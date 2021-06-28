Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $5,691,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,223,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.