Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $1,942,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,903,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,061. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

