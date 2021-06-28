Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.84. 116,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,171,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.