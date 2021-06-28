First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Increased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

