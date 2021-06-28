First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.56. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.94. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

