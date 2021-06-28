Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 2,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.