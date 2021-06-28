Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,000. Plum Acquisition Corp. I accounts for 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $501,000.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

