Delta Investment Management LLC Has $889,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

EPRF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 62,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

