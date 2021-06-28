Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.