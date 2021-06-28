SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Stake Decreased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.00% of SCVX worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCVX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SCVX during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.89 on Monday. SCVX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

