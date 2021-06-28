Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Lessened by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.32. 1,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

