Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.68. The company had a trading volume of 918,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,677. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

