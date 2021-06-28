Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,267 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $379.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $376.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

