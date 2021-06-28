1,188 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

