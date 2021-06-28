Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 4.2% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

