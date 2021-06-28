National Pension Service Buys 13,865 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $151,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,833,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

DE stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

