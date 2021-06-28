Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.79. 15,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

