81,920 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 81,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4,794.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 98,577 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $18.70. 124,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,770. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

