Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,111. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.