Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. At Home Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.87. 20,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,126. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $38.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,350. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

