Delta Investment Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals comprises about 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Dorchester Minerals worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

