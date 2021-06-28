Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,808,000 after buying an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,705,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,510. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

