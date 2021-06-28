Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.08

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 16588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

