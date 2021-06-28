$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post sales of $80.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $38.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $314.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $378.06 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,021. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

