ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.79. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 26,919 shares traded.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $981.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $28,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

