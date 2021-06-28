Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $199.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

NYSE:CSL opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.20. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

