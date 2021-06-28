PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 4,750.0% in June

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 4,750.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PTAIY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.3731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

