Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 6,390.0% in June

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 6,390.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLSDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

