Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Down 6%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 88,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 193,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YGR. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The company has a market cap of C$135.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

