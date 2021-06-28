Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002250 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $177.89 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

