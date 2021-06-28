Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,109,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGP opened at $36.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.61%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.