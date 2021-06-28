American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

